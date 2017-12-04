“The Talk Show” is an interactive 50-minute presentation aimed at helping students identify and challenge rape myths that exist within our culture. It is presented in a talk show format and encourages audience participation. Roles include: A talk show host, an alleged victim, an alleged perpetrator, a friend of the alleged perpetrator, a friend of the alleged victim, and a therapist/expert. Each team member remains in role and interacts with the audience as that person. This show will include a same-sex assault scenario to highlight the realities of sexual assault in the LGBTQIA community. At the end, team members step out of their roles and share insights about their experiences in those roles. General information about sexual assault prevention, rape myths, and processes around sexual assault on TTU’s campus will also be discussed. Donations of toiletries for Women's Protective Services will be accepted.