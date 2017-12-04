For the weekend issue on Thursday, April 13, The Daily Toreador will be putting together a commemorative issue in memory of former Texas Tech football coach Spike Dykes. Be a part of the issue by sending us your favorite coach Dykes memories and photos. Submissions can be emailed to dailytoreador@ttu.edu by 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.

We are encouraging pictures of Spike Dykes from anything he was involved in. We are also excited to hear all of the stories you have to tell about the coach's character and his life.

