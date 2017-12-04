We invite all TTU students, faculty and staff to complete a survey to help the University Libraries assess how well we currently meet your needs and how we can improve. It is important that we understand your expectations for our Library so that we may provide the services and resources that you need to be successful. The results of the survey will allow us to benchmark our performance against our peer institutions.



We encourage you to take the survey today at library.ttu.edu/survey.



The survey will remain open until May 5. It will take approximately 15-20 minutes to complete. At the bottom of the survey, you may provide your email address to enter yourself into a drawing for one of these prizes:



• A grand prize of an iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 32GB



• One of 2 $50 Amazon gift cards



• One of 8 $25 Amazon gift cards



• One of ten $10 Barnes & Noble bookstore gift cards





The email address you supply for the drawing will be stored separately and cannot be connected to your responses.



If you have any questions about this survey, please contact Kimberly Vardeman, User Experience Librarian, at kimberly.vardeman@ttu.edu or call (806) 834-4156.



We would greatly appreciate your help and thank you for your participation!



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program of Texas Tech University.

