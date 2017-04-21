Dancers with Soul, Texas Tech's one and only hip hop dance team, will be having their annual Spring Showcase on April 21nd and April 22nd! Doors will open at 6:30pm and the show will begin at 7:00pm! This year it will be hosted in the auditorium at International Cultural Center (ICC) on campus.



We will be performing a combination of group routines, solos, and duets, all choreographed by DWS members. We will also have a few special guest performances so you won't want to miss it! Admission is $2 to help fund our future endeavors. Donations will also be accepted and you will be entered in a raffle for some free DWS mercandise! We are looking forward to showcasing all the talented members of Dancers with Soul and hope to see you there!



Want more info on our team?

FB: https://www.facebook.com/dancerswithsoul

IG: @dws_ttu

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/DWSTxTech1

