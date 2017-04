Mr. Tom Fitzsimmons, Commissioner for the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission, will join us on Tuesday, April 18 at noon in the Lanier Auditorium where he will discuss "Regulating the Oil & Gas Industry in 2017" Food will be served!

4/13/2017



Erica Lux



erica.lux@ttu.edu



School of Law



12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

4/18/2017



TTU School of Law, Lanier Auditorium



