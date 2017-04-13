|
Join us on Tuesday, April 18 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Alamo Drafthouse for a special film screening of "A River Between Us", presented by the Center for Water Law & Policy. Tickets are $3.
The Texas Tech School of Law Center for Water Law & Policy will host their annual film screening and panel, featuring "A River Between Us". This film documents the largest river restoration project in American history, examining the complicated conflict and how anger, fear, and distrust have impacted the communities along the Klamath River. For more information, contact Erica Lux, Director for Calendar & Events at erica.lux@ttu.edu.
|Posted:
4/13/2017
Originator:
Erica Lux
Email:
erica.lux@ttu.edu
Department:
School of Law
