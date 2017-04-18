MCOM 6364: Selected Research Methods: Strategies for Publishing Academic Research (online) Summer I 2017 CRN 36794 Instructor: Dr. Weiwu Zhang

This class is intended for graduate students who have research at advanced stages of development and want to spin that into a journal publication and complete their theses and dissertations. We will discuss the mechanics of manuscript preparation, selecting appropriate scholarly journals, the "political" side of journal reviewing and publishing, and responding to journal reviews point-by-point with instructor's own examples. This class is intended for graduate students who have research at advanced stages of development and want to spin that into a journal publication and complete their theses and dissertations. We will discuss the mechanics of manuscript preparation, selecting appropriate scholarly journals, the "political" side of journal reviewing and publishing, and responding to journal reviews point-by-point with instructor's own examples.

Ultimate goal: A peer-reviewed journal publication and becoming competitive in the academic job market. Posted:

4/18/2017



Originator:

Weiwu Zhang



Email:

weiwu.zhang@ttu.edu



Department:

Media and Communication





Categories

Academic

