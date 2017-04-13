Join us for our Bacon Cheese Burger Special featuring Raider Red Meats Jalapeno Bacon which is on sale right now in our store. Our special will come with your choice of fries or onion rings and a 24oz drink for $7.99. While you are here make sure you check out all of the amazing product on sale from Raider Red Meats. For any information please call us at 806-742-2882