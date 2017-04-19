TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Outdoor Pursuits Center - Gear Swap
Think of the gear swap like a garage sale.  It is a great way to clean out your closet of things you do not need, or it is a great way to find the things you want for extremely cheap.  This can be an excellent way to find equipment to start a new outdoor hobby. 

Some items that are typically at the swap include - used tents, sleeping bags, pads, outdoor clothing, kayaks, and much much more.

We encourage everyone to bring your own used outdoor gear/clothing to swap or trade.  So clean out that closet and come find some great deals.

Posted:
4/18/2017

Originator:
David Young

Email:
david.young@ttu.edu

Department:
Recreational Sports

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 4/19/2017

Location:
Outdoor Pursuits Center

Categories