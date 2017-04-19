Think of the gear swap like a garage sale. It is a great way to clean out your closet of things you do not need, or it is a great way to find the things you want for extremely cheap. This can be an excellent way to find equipment to start a new outdoor hobby.
Some items that are typically at the swap include - used tents, sleeping bags, pads, outdoor clothing, kayaks, and much much more.
We encourage everyone to bring your own used outdoor gear/clothing to swap or trade. So clean out that closet and come find some great deals.