The percussionists in the Ensembles and the Steel Drum Bands from the studios of Dr. Lisa Rogers and Professor Alan Shinn are collaborating with guest artists and student musicians galore for their blowout Spring concert.





The first half of the concert will feature guest UT-San Antonio percussionist Michael Mixtacki as the combined Percussion Ensembles perform the entirety of celebrated English recording artist Sting’s popular 1993 album Ten Summoner’s Tales. With hits like “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You,” “Fields of Gold,” and “It’s Probably Me,” don’t be surprised if you catch yourself singing along—the percussion ensemble arrangements of the album are very faithful to the source! Students Hannah Macgillivray and Jon Ortiz will sit in on bass (Sting's instrument of choice), while School of Music staff member Ben Robinette will provide vocals and narration for several of the album tracks.





Then, after an intermission, the TTU Steel Drum Bands will team up with Texas Tech graduate Lee Willis and the Steel Drum Band from Lubbock’s own Monterey High School. They'll perform several foot-stomping tunes with world-renowned steel pan artist Liam Teague, who has arranged several of the tunes for their set. Hailed as the "Paganini of the Steelpan," Teague's commitment to demonstrating the great musical possibilities of the steelpan has taken him throughout the world and has enabled him to collaborate with GRAMMY Award-winning artists like Paquito D'Rivera, Dave Samuels, Zakir Hussain, and Dame Evelyn Glennie. He has received many awards from his homeland of Trinidad and Tobago, including the Humming Bird National Award (Silver) and the Ansa McAl Caribbean Award for Excellence. Teague's appearance at TTU is partially supported by Innovative Percussion .





From the UK to Trinidad and Tobago, leave it to the TTU percussionists to throw one incredible musical celebration!