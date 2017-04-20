Novelist Anne Valente reads from her latest work. Her novel, Our Hearts Will Burn Us Down, was released in October from William Morrow, and follows a yearbook committee in the wake of a school shooting.

Anne Valente's first short-story collection, By Light We Knew Our Names, won the Dzanc Books Short Story Prize. Her fiction appears in One Story, The Kenyon Review, The Southern Review, and the Chicago Tribune, and her essays appear in The Believer and The Washington Post. Originally from St. Louis, she is a faculty member in the Creative Writing Department at Santa Fe University of Art and Design. Posted:

