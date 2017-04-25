At the close of nineteenth-century the United States and Spain went to war. Paradoxically, that same era ushered in new interest in Spanish, and more broadly, Hispanic culture throughout the United States. This ‘craze’ for Spain manifested itself in art and in architecture, as well as literature, fashion, movies, music, and design. This illustrated lecture explores the origins of this ‘craze,’ the factors that fueled it, and the extent to which Texas participated in the ‘discovery’ of Spain.