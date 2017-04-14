TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TeMPO Program, Call for Applications

Thanks to funding from the Division of Undergraduate Education & Student Affairs, the Teacher Mentoring through Peer Observation (TeMPO) Program for faculty will be offered once again in Fall 2017.  TeMPO is a joint collaboration between the Teaching Academy and the Teaching, Learning and Professional Development Center (TLPDC).  For more information about the program, please visit the TeMPO website at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Faculty-Instructors/TeMPO/index.php

 If you know of any other faculty members who may also be interested in this program, please share this information with them.  Applications are due to Dr. Allison Boye (allison.p.boye@ttu.edu) by May 31st

 
Posted:
4/14/2017

Originator:
Esther Saldivar

Email:
esther.saldivar@ttu.edu

Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr


