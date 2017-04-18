Thanks to funding from the Division of Undergraduate Education & Student Affairs, the Teacher Mentoring through Peer Observation (TeMPO) Program for faculty will be offered once again in Fall 2017. TeMPO is a joint collaboration between the Teaching Academy and the Teaching, Learning and Professional Development Center (TLPDC). For more information about the program, please visit the TeMPO website at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Faculty-Instructors/TeMPO/index.php.

If you know of any other faculty members who may also be interested in this program, please share this information with them. Applications are due to Dr. Allison Boye (allison.p.boye@ttu.edu) by May 31st.