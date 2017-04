Join us TODAY for a free screening of the new Fast and Furious movie at Premiere Cinema at 7pm. Free small popcorn and small drink for the first 400 students with TTU ID.

This event is brought to you by the Tech Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.tab.ttu.edu | tab@ttu.edu

facebook.com/ttutab

Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @ttutab