The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Apple informational session on Thursday, April 27. Apple engineers will address the following topics:

macOS Sierra & iOS 10 highlights;

Siri integration with Mac operating systems;

Introduction to the Universal Clipboard—copy and paste across your devices;

Overview of Apple Watch functionality;

iCloud Drive features; and

Updates on messaging

The TTU IT Division will provide light snacks, so please RSVP by April 24 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample refreshments for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, April 27

Time: 2pm—4pm

Location: Education 001

RSVP by April 24 to itevents@ttu.edu