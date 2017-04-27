TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Apple Informational Session on April 27, 2pm—4pm

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Apple informational session on Thursday, April 27. Apple engineers will address the following topics:

 

  • macOS Sierra & iOS 10 highlights;
  • Siri integration with Mac operating systems;
  • Introduction to the Universal Clipboard—copy and paste across your devices;
  • Overview of Apple Watch functionality;
  • iCloud Drive features; and
  • Updates on messaging

 

The TTU IT Division will provide light snacks, so please RSVP by April 24 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample refreshments for all attendees.

 

Event Details

Date: Thursday, April 27

Time: 2pm—4pm

Location: Education 001

RSVP by April 24 to itevents@ttu.edu
Posted:
4/13/2017

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

