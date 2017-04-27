The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Apple informational session on Thursday, April 27. Apple engineers will address the following topics:
- macOS Sierra & iOS 10 highlights;
- Siri integration with Mac operating systems;
- Introduction to the Universal Clipboard—copy and paste across your devices;
- Overview of Apple Watch functionality;
- iCloud Drive features; and
- Updates on messaging
The TTU IT Division will provide light snacks, so please RSVP by April 24 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample refreshments for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Thursday, April 27
Time: 2pm—4pm
Location: Education 001
RSVP by April 24 to itevents@ttu.edu