Anyone with a valid TTU or TTUHSC email address can now download and install the ChemDraw Pro software for Windows or Macintosh on their computer (personal or office). The site license was purchased by cooperative agreement between the TTU Chemistry & Biochemistry department and VP Research office and with the TTUHSC campus.



See the manufacturer's website for more information on the software. http://www.cambridgesoft.com/ and it can be downloaded via the link in eraider.ttu.edu (under Software Download)



This is for the ChemDraw Pro package only.



The download link will require you to enter a valid TTU or TTUHSC email address and then send you a personalized license key that is renewable annually as long as you have the same email address.