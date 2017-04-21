Meteorites – Campus talks on Apr-21 co-sponsored by the Texas Tech Geoscience Society and the Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society.



The Texas Tech Geoscience Society and the Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society are bringing Dr. T. David Burleigh to Lubbock on April 21st to speak about meteorites. At 4:30 there will be a more academic seminar/talk describing the metallurgy of meteorites, and at 7:00 there will be a more general talk describing the types of meteorites, and their impact on mankind. Both talks will be in the Senate room of the Student Union, admission is free, and both talks are open to the public.



T. David Burleigh is a Professor of Materials & Metallurgical Engineering at New Mexico Tech. He earned both his M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees from M.I.T. in Metallurgy, and is a registered Professional Engineer in Metallurgy in New Mexico. Two decades ago he developed a fascination with meteorites, especially the iron-nickel ones. For years, Dr. Burleigh has shared his passion by giving public talks on meteorites. (http://www.nmt.edu/news/all-news/94-2008/3115-materials-professor-lectures-on-meteorites).



Dr. Burleigh will bring several meteorites to his talks. The public is also invited to bring materials they suspect may be a meteorite, and Dr. Burleigh will give his opinion.