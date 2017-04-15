TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TOSM Datacenter Downtime for Saturday April 15th between 6:00PM and 11:59PM

This downtime is to apply security updates.  Services potentially affected include the following:

 

  • TechSHARE
  • RaiderDRIVE
  • SQL Server
  • Depts/Orgs Websites
  • Personal Websites/MyWeb
  • TTU Website
  • TOSM Webapps
  • Web_OPAC
  • Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)
  • Xtender
  • TimeClock Plus
  • Banapps
  • Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)
  • Recruiter
  • RoboRegistrar
  • FormFusion
  • IntelleCheck
  • Online Travel System
  • fsaATLAS
  • ECRT
  • Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)
  • Axiom
  • Advance Web
  • AppWorx (Remote agents only)
  • Cognos (SQL Server reporting only)
  • MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
  • TouchNet/Banner Integration
  • Banner XE Applications 
  • Student Registration 
  • INB 
  • SSB 
  • DegreeWorks  
  • Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider) 
  • AppWorx Master Agent 
  • Jira 
  • Confluence 
  • CAS 
  • Cognos (All reporting) 
  • Stackato Production (*.app.texastech.edu) 
  • OraReports 
  • SSH Gateway 

 

 

The services listed above may experience intermittent interruptions during this time. We regret any inconvenience.
Posted:
4/13/2017

Originator:
Caswell Taylor

Email:
caswell.taylor@ttu.edu

Department:
TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 4/15/2017

Location:
TOSM Datacenter

