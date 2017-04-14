Consider a graduate degree in Higher Education. The Texas Tech Higher Education program offers the master’s program in both online and face to face delivery methods. The online program will accept one cohort in the Fall of 2017 with an application deadline of April 17, 2017. There is not an application deadline for the face to face program as it has recently moved to a “rolling admissions” status. Students are strongly encouraged to apply well in advance of their initial semester to allow adequate time for documentation processing and application review. Please visit our Higher Education Online Master’s website for more detailed information.



