Are you wanting to increase your presence, engagement and accessibility on campus and in the community, especially with RRO approaching? Do you have a departmental social media account, or a personal social media account, you want to make more accessible to all audiences? Join counselors from Student Disability Services and the TECHniques Center to learn how we have pioneered through the digital landscape of inclusiveness and accessibility through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and our blog! Participants will learn about recent laws for online accessibility, new trends in making a more inclusive online environment, and departmental opportunities to connect. Participants will also be given tangible ways to improve their own social media at Texas Tech!