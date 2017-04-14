This Friday, in the Lanier Auditorium at the Texas Tech School of Law from 9am-5pm, we will be hosting our first ever Crimmigration CLE. Crimmigration is the area of law focused on the intersection of criminal and immigration law. If you are interested in the law at all, maybe considering law school, come by and learn some really interesting stuff! Visit http://eventregistration.law.ttu.edu/events/2017/crimmigration/ to register. Registration is free for Texas Tech students! For more info, contact Miriam Aguayo: Miriam B. Aguayo Texas Tech University School of Law J.D. Candidate, 2017 Administrative Law Journal, Executive Lead Articles Editor, Vol.18 Founder & President, Immigration Law Association miriam.aguayo@ttu.edu Posted:

4/14/2017



Originator:

Saba Nafees



Email:

saba.nafees@ttu.edu



Department:

Biological Sciences



Event Information

Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 4/14/2017



Location:

Lanier Auditorium, TTU School of Law



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

