TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Criminal & Immigration Law Event Today!

This Friday, in the Lanier Auditorium at the Texas Tech School of Law from 9am-5pm, we will be hosting our first ever Crimmigration CLE. Crimmigration is the area of law focused on the intersection of criminal and immigration law. If you are interested in the law at all, maybe considering law school, come by and learn some really interesting stuff! Visit http://eventregistration.law.ttu.edu/events/2017/crimmigration/ to register. Registration is free for Texas Tech students!

 

For more info, contact Miriam Aguayo:

Miriam B. Aguayo

Texas Tech University School of Law

J.D. Candidate, 2017

Administrative Law Journal, Executive Lead Articles Editor, Vol.18

Founder & President, Immigration Law Association

miriam.aguayo@ttu.edu
Posted:
4/14/2017

Originator:
Saba Nafees

Email:
saba.nafees@ttu.edu

Department:
Biological Sciences

Event Information
Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 4/14/2017

Location:
Lanier Auditorium, TTU School of Law

Categories