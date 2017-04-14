This Friday, in the Lanier Auditorium at the Texas Tech School of Law from 9am-5pm, we will be hosting our first ever Crimmigration CLE. Crimmigration is the area of law focused on the intersection of criminal and immigration law. If you are interested in the law at all, maybe considering law school, come by and learn some really interesting stuff! Visit http://eventregistration.law.ttu.edu/events/2017/crimmigration/ to register. Registration is free for Texas Tech students!
For more info, contact Miriam Aguayo:
Miriam B. Aguayo
Texas Tech University School of Law
J.D. Candidate, 2017
Administrative Law Journal, Executive Lead Articles Editor, Vol.18
Founder & President, Immigration Law Association
miriam.aguayo@ttu.edu