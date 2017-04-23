We are hosting this private event after the JCPenney store closes so we can give personalized attention to students and help them choose the best career wear for internship and job interviews. Texas Tech University Career Center staff, along with members of the JCPenney team, will be on-hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion trends, how a suit should fit, what size to buy, and how to tie a tie.

During the event, students can purchase a suit, dress, sport coat, pant, skirt, blouse, tie and shoes to build a career wardrobe at an affordable price.

In addition to JCPenney’s already great prices, JCPenney will offer a special 40% discount off the lowest marked price to all Texas Tech and Texas Tech Health Science Center students with a valid Tech ID. You can potenially save 70% off of quality professional clothing!

JCPenney Hair Salon will be open for free consultations and Sephora will have beauty consultants available to help guide you in choosing appropriate makeup for a professional setting. Items will be available for purchase but discount codes cannot be used for the salon or Sephora.

JCP Portrait Studio will offer a discounted service for professional headshot packages. The $9.99 sitting fee will be waived and the package will be 50% off. This translates into a great deal; $25 for professional headshots! This offer will be available from April 24th through April 30th. You must call to make an appointment and you must show your Texas Tech photo ID when you arrive for your appointment. You may call the JCPenney Portrait Studio at (806) 412-3743 to make an appointment.

For additional information, contact Toni Krebbs at toni.d.krebbs@ttu.edu