Collaboration and dialogue play a critical role in the internationalization of Texas Tech. We invite all international Scholars, international faculty and international staff to give us your comments or questions on how we are doing and what can we do better to provide meaningful interaction and academic pursuits across cultures for the Texas Tech campus. The Provost will be on hand to participate in the discussion and light refreshments will be provided.

Please join us from 3-4PM, May 1 in Room 105 of the International Cultural Center.

If you cannot join us on May 1 but would like to be included in future events and discussions, please email: Joan.Williamson@ttu.edu