Texas Tech University Worldwide eLearning provides a series of trainings in multiple formats that teach instructors how to create online instructional material. This series includes several workshops for practicing new skills! The events calendar, links to register and links to detailed descriptions are below.



4/25/17 2:00 p.m. Face to Face - Accessibility in a Nutshell TTU Worldwide eLearning Conference Room Register eLearning Accessibility Training Info 4/26/17 1:30 p.m. Face to Face - Making your Word Docs accessible TTU Worldwide eLearning Conference Room Register eLearning Accessibility Training Info Bring your own mobile device and word documents. 4/26/17 2:30 p.m. Face to Face - Accessible PowerPoints TTU Worldwide eLearning Conference Room Register eLearning Accessibility Training Info Bring your own mobile device and PowerPoints. 4/27/17 2:00 p.m. Face to Face - Using Adobe Acrobat Pro XI to Create Accessible Documents TTU Worldwide eLearning Conference Room Register eLearning Accessibility Training Info Bring your own mobile device and PDFs. Posted:

4/24/2017



Timothy Howard



timothy.howard@ttu.edu



Finance and Administration





Academic