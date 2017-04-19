Abstract:

The offshore wind energy industry in the U.S. is poised for dramatic growth with 15 wind energy areas already designated by BOEM along the Atlantic coast, and this growth will present the challenge and opportunity of engineering and constructing, from the seafloor up, an entirely new civil infrastructure system. Through advanced analysis and performance evaluation, it should be possible to design this infrastructure to meet target performance and reliability metrics, and to serve the needs of society. Key topics in this talk include modeling of offshore hurricane hazard, performance assessment of fixed bottom support structures subject to extreme loading, soil-structure interaction, reliability analysis, and novel concepts for floating platform mooring systems.



Biography:

Dr. Sanjay R. Arwade is a Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He studied structural engineering and mechanics at Princeton and Cornell, and works primarily in areas of probabilistic mechanics, offshore engineering, and reliability. His research has been funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, BOEM, the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, and industry.



The McDonald-Mehta Lecture Series is named after and funded with the endowment of Dr. Kishor C. Mehta and Dr. James R. McDonald, founding faculty members of the former Wind Science and Engineering Research Center (WiSE), now National Wind Institute (NWI), at Texas Tech. The lecture series invites nationally-known scientists and experts in wind-related industries to speak about ongoing research around the world.



Dr. McDonald is a former Professor and Chairman of the department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Texas Tech University. He specialized in research related to tornado hazards, windborne debris, and the design of buildings and structures to resist extreme windstorms. He has conducted more than 30 years’ worth of on-site damage documentation and more than a dozen on-site damage documentation studies with the late Dr. Ted Fujita.



Dr. Mehta is a P. W. Horn Professor of Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering and former Director of Wind Science and Engineering Research Center (now NWI). He is elected to the National Academy of Engineering and Distinguished Member of ASCE. He was Chair of the wind load committee which developed ANSI A58.1-1982, ASCE 7-88 and ASCE 7-95. Recently he served as Program Director at the National Science Foundation.



Posted:

4/14/2017



Originator:

Elizabeth Paulk



Email:

elizabeth.paulk@ttu.edu



Department:

National Wind Institute



Event Information

Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 4/19/2017



Location:

Experimental Sciences Building Room 120



Categories

