The AAUP Book, Jacket & Journal Show, an annual traveling exhibit from the Association of American University Presses, will be on display in the University Library’s Croslin Room through May 5.

The exhibit honors university press design and production teams whose work furthers a long tradition of excellence in book design and showcases the tenets of good design.

Jurors carefully selected 102 winning designs from the 563 entries submitted by university presses in 2017.

For more information, contact Courtney Burkholder, director of the Texas Tech University Press, at courtney.burkholder@ttu.edu.