



On Thursday April 27th and Friday April 28th, the Innovation Hub at Research Park will be hosting the Spark 2017 conference highlighting the GLEAMM innovation Poster competition. This competition is to provide an opportunity for TT faculty and students to create innovative technology conceptual designs, research and development of modelling/simulation, gaming, big data analytics, operational guidance and evaluation tools surrounding the following areas:



Cyber physical security

Next generation renewable energy

Energy conservation systems



Specifically, we are particularly interested in posters addressing advanced energy control systems for smart cities, design projects that integrate specific and sensitive detection algorithms, novel encryption technology that adapts to smart controllers, Nano materials and sensors, as well as effective cyber metrics for technologies to be proposed.



This call for Poster submissions provides an opportunity for you to address human factors issues, vulnerability assessments and systems engineering analysis of software/hardware/controller interfaces and interactions with the human operator & operational environment.

• The relevant technologies and research should be deployable within five years and have a clear market and commercialization potential.



• Industry partners are encouraged.

• Your proposal must be disclosed to the Office of Research Commercialization.

Contact Cameron Smith, cameron.smith@ttu.edu / 806-742-4105 Disclosures must be submitted no later than 5:00 pm, April 1st, 2017

Evaluation process:



Posters are due no later than April 1st, 2017. Posters will be judged by a team of subject matter experts, and announced at the GLEAMM sponsored Spark 2017 Conference 2-day event.



Prizes and recognition:



1st Place $2000 2nd Place $1000 3rd & 4th Place $500 each

All winners will be publicized in the daily TechAnnounce, and automatically entered into the 2017 Spark Fund competition with awards reaching as much as $50,000!



Featuring Keynote speaker Wesley Rhodes, Executive Cybersecurity Architect, North America, IBM



Cognitive Security and the rise of the Sensemaking Machines



As in the 1983 movie WARGAMES, each day we man the defensives we construct to shield our companies from devastating loss with our adversaries taunting us with the challenge, "Shall we play a game?". Compared to the attacker, we are outnumbered, and woefully underfunded with no hope of keeping pace. What is needed is to change the game to one we can win through the integration of Cognitive Computing, Context Computing, Cloud Computing, and advanced analytics. Attend this presentation to find out how you can win the challenge when the gauntlet is thrown down.



