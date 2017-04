The candidate must be Federal Work-Study eligible and will have a strong working knowledge of HTML, PHP, JavaScript, and other markup languages. Candidates should have experience with Adobe Photoshop. Experience with a web-based content-management system is a plus.



Specific Hours: Flexible

Hours Per Week: 15-20

Compensation: $8.50-10/hour - Based on experience

Open Date: Immediate

To apply: send resume to jim.kennedy@ttu.edu Posted:

4/19/2017



Originator:

James Kennedy



Email:

Jim.kennedy@ttu.edu



Department:

Engineering





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities