Mechanical Engineering Graduate-Student Association (MEGA) invites you all to join us for the MEGA Research Fest 2017 !!
The festival consists of two major events :
1. Poster Competition
Event date : April 19 , 2017
Event Duration: 10.30 am - 3.00 pm
Venue: Student Union Building (SUB) Ballroom A
2. 3-Min Research Talk
Event date : April 20 , 2017
Event Duration: 2.40 pm -
Venue: Mechanical Engineering (ME) 132
You are most welcome to ask questions to the participants and know about the current ongoing research of the department.
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.