MEGA Research Fest '17: Poster Competition & 3-minute Talk
Mechanical Engineering Graduate-Student Association (MEGA) invites you all to join us for the MEGA Research Fest 2017  !! 

The festival consists of two major events :

1. Poster Competition
Event date : April 19 , 2017
Event Duration: 10.30 am - 3.00 pm
Venue: Student Union Building (SUB)  Ballroom A

2.  3-Min Research Talk
Event date : April 20 , 2017
Event Duration: 2.40 pm - 
Venue: Mechanical Engineering (ME) 132

You are most welcome to ask questions to the participants and know about the current ongoing research of the department.

For any inquires contact : sabbir.hassan@ttu.edu
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
4/19/2017

Originator:
Sabbir Hassan

Email:
sabbir.hassan@ttu.edu

Department:
Mechanical Engineering


