The Energy Innovation Scholars program is a dynamic learning experience for Texas Tech undergraduate students that addresses key issues at the intersection of energy technology, public policy, innovation, technology transfer and commercialization. The goal is to educate the next generation of industry leaders by providing them an opportunity to learn about and discuss current & future energy-related issues, challenges and opportunities in industry, government, academia, and the private sector.





The inaugural program will consist of 10 group sessions during the Fall 2017 semester; participating students will be awarded a $500 scholarship funded by the TTU Innovation Hub and a certificate for successfully completing the program.

You can access the program´s full description here to read more about the Sessions and Topics, the Session Format, and the Guest Speakers.





The application is open to Texas Tech undergraduate students from all majors, colleges, and academic classifications; only 10 students will be invited to participate. The application deadline to participate in the Fall 2017 edition is April 25th, 2017. Apply Here



