Students! - RSVP for a FREE Training for a body image promotion program!

The Body Project is an eating disorder prevention program aimed at improving body image and reducing thin-ideal internalization. This is an evidence-based, brief intervention for college students that uses dissonance-based strategies to promote a healthy body image. The time commitment for Peer Leaders is 4-6 hours a month. 


The training is free and will be April 29-30. You must attend both days of the training: Saturday 9am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 4:30pm.

 

To learn more about the Body Project visit http://www.bodyprojectsupport.org

 

If you have questions or wish to attend the training contact zohal.heidari@ttu.edu
Posted:
4/19/2017

Originator:
Zohal Heidari

Email:
zohal.heidari@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 4/29/2017

Location:
Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities, Serenity Center

Categories