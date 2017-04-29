The Body Project is an eating disorder prevention program aimed at improving body image and reducing thin-ideal internalization. This is an evidence-based, brief intervention for college students that uses dissonance-based strategies to promote a healthy body image. The time commitment for Peer Leaders is 4-6 hours a month.





The training is free and will be April 29-30. You must attend both days of the training: Saturday 9am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 4:30pm.

To learn more about the Body Project visit http://www.bodyprojectsupport.org.

If you have questions or wish to attend the training contact zohal.heidari@ttu.edu.