The Burkhart Center is teaming with Cyclebar Lubbock for an indoor bike ride!

Biking for the Burkhart will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 2:30 pm

at Cyclebar Lubbock

7604 Milwaukee Ave

Lubbock, TX 79424.

Biking for the Burkhart will be a fantastic warm-up celebration for

the Burkhart Center’s Annual Walk for Autism Awareness on Sunday, April 30,

at Texas Tech’s John Walker Soccer Complex.

To participate and support the Burkhart Center’s important work with autism spectrum disorders, please follow the link below, create an account, and choose your bike.

https://lubbock.cyclebar.com/class-detail/?apptid=2107482

All money raised from this event will go directly to the Burkhart Center

If you have any questions or would like more details on the ride, please contact Becca at rebecca.beights@ttu.edu.