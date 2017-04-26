Grant Symposium for the Humanities, Social Sciences, and Arts (aka I need $$) scheduled for Wednesday, April 26th, from 1-5 p.m. in the Texas Tech Library Room 309.



Join other faculty from the humanities, social sciences, arts, and other disciplines as we focus on such things as internal funding opportunities, grant basics, best approaches to the NEH website, successful garnering of a Core Scholar Fulbright, and how NSF funding is not only for STEM. The symposium will included invited faculty and administrators from Texas Tech and other universities, and will be a great opportunity for researchers, writers, performers, etc. to expand their understanding and abilities. Admission is free. Please RSVP by visiting The Humanities Center in conjunction with the Office of the Vice President for Research Transdisciplinary Research Academy is proud to invite all Texas Tech Faculty to thescheduled for, from 1-5 p.m. in the Texas Tech Library Room 309.Join other faculty from the humanities, social sciences, arts, and other disciplines as we focus on such things as internal funding opportunities, grant basics, best approaches to the NEH website, successful garnering of a Core Scholar Fulbright, and how NSF funding is not only for STEM. The symposium will included invited faculty and administrators from Texas Tech and other universities, and will be a great opportunity for researchers, writers, performers, etc. to expand their understanding and abilities. Admission is free. Please RSVP by visiting this link . A reception will follow so please invite your colleagues and join us for whatever portion(s) you may. Posted:

4/19/2017



Originator:

Dustin Delano



Email:

dustin.m.delano@ttu.edu



Department:

VP Research



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 4/26/2017



Location:

Texas Tech Library Room 309



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Lectures & Seminars

Faculty/Staff Organization

