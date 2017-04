Texas Tech Fitness and Wellness is hiring specialty fitness instructors. We are hiring the following formats:



Yoga

Pilates

Barre

Zumba

Hip Hop

Turbokick

PiYo



Open auditions are April 29 from noon - 2pm in rm 114 at the rec center. Questions or concerns please email johanna.valencia@ttu.edu



*Must be a TTU student or faculty staff exempt.employees.