Professor Vickie Sutton's 16th Annual Biosecurity Law Symposium Friday, April 21, 2017 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Global Biosecurity Law Student Presentations 12:00-1:15 p.m. Lunch Keynote Speakers: Cheryl Erwin, Ph.D., J.D. Director, Medical Bioethics Program, TTU Health Sciences and Sheri Dacso, Partner, Seyforth Shaw ; "Ethical Challenges in Biosecurity and the Lawyer's Obligations" Reception to follow: 3:00-5:00 p.m. Link to Complete Program: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/law/centers/biolaw/GBLSymposium.pdf



