Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance presents Our Country’s Good, May 4-7 on the Maedgen Mainstage, located at 2812 18th Street between Boston and Flint Avenues. Curtain times for the 2017 Mainstage Theatre season are 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

A marine lieutenant decides to put on a play to celebrate the king's birthday. He casts the play with the English convicts who populate this distant Australian prison camp. Few of them can read, let alone act, and the play is being produced against a background of food shortages and barbaric punishments--brilliantly contrast the civilizing influence of theatrical endeavor.

When asked about why she was excited to bring Our Country’s Good to the Maegden Mainstage, director Linda Donahue said, “The play deals with issues of colonization, power, privilege, class, social injustice, and socio-economic status, and we witness huge injustice between the haves and have-nots. Even though the play is set in 1788 on the shores of Australia, these are serious contemporary problems which speak to our present-day audience. Brilliantly, playwright, Timberlake Wertenbaker juxtaposes dazzlingly comedy with scenes of brutality. All this keeps the audience intriguingly off-guard. I am thrilled to direct a company of wonderful actors in this quick-paced production. What a terrific opportunity to work on a play that addresses important social issues in a compelling story that is so relevant, fun, and terrifying.”

Tickets for Our Country’s Good are $18 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student rush tickets are available for Texas Tech Students. For more information please call the Maedgen Theatre box office at (806) 742-3603.