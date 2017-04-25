Green Zone Module VII: Community Special Topics is open to faculty, staff and students. Topics vary in this module and are conducted by different organizations on/off campus, but always concerning veterans, military or families. Although encouraged, attendees do not have to attend Green Zone Module I: Core Training prior to attending this module. This special topic in entitled: ‘Communicating Clearly’ and will be conducted by the Red Cross. It is part of their Reconnections series and is open to faculty, staff, students and their spouses. This workshop will touch on the difficulties military families face after months of separation. Communication at home is often different than communication used in deployment. Participants will learn to improve their communication skills with returning veterans.

Go to www.mvp.ttu.edu, click ‘Green Zone’ for registration instructions