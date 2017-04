The Staff Senate would like to invite all staff members to our last monthly Second Cup of Coffee of the semester on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in Drane Hall (1st floor, Lobby area).



We will bring the Coffee and Bagels! You bring your co-workers!



Posted:

4/18/2017



Originator:

Jennifer Offutt



Email:

jennifer.offutt@ttu.edu



Department:

EDUC Administration General



Event Information

Time: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Date: 4/19/2017



Location:

Drane Hall - 1st Floor Lobby



