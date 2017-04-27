The TTU Vernacular Music Center, the School of Music, and the Roots Music Institute present "Bal-Folk TTU!"--an evening of friendly participatory Euro-French folk dance to live music, hosted by "that lil' ol' drone band from Texas, RattleSkull!

Thursday, April 27 7pm, at O'Reilly's Irish Pub (3300 82nd St), Bal-Folk TTU presents a "Bal"--an evening of participatory folk dances, to live music. BFT musicians and dancers will provide a friendly, open-access, all ages introduction to the Euro-French dances and music of "BalFolk": Chapelloise, Cercle Circassienne, polka, mazurka, schottische, bourrée à deux et trois.

Friendly on-the-fly instruction offered, no partner necessary. Featuring the musicians of RattleSkull and the TTU Vernacular Music Center (VMC) (hurdy gurdy. bagpipes, accordion, fiddle, flute, etc.). No cover (donations welcome), friendly wait-staff, live music, and fun for all.

Venez à notre Bal!