Art History Senior Symposium

Friday, April 21st starting at 3:30 PM in Art B-01

The Annual Art History Senior Symposium will be hosted by the Art History faculty in School of Art. Four presentations of thier thesis research will be make the following students.

Sarah Hudson (Casper, WY) “The Power of Patronage at San Francesco in Assisi and Sainte-Chapelle in Paris”

Krista Petty (Wake Village, TX) “Feminine Desire on Qing Dynasty Imperial Porcelain”

Sarah Jones (Lubbock, TX) “Art Historicizing Tom Everhart”

Candace Smith (Houston, TX) “Walls of inclusion, Walls of Exclusion: Visual Resistance in the Middle East”