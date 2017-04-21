Looking for a rewarding on-campus job this Fall? Look no further than Supplemental Instruction (SI).

SI is hiring Leaders for the Fall 2017 semester.

What is SI?

SI offers peer-led review sessions on campus for students enrolled in historically difficult courses. Such courses include select courses in Biology, Chemistry, Math, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, and Accounting.

What does a SI Leader do?

SI Leaders are trained to use their experience in the course to help students study more effectively. SI Leaders attend every lecture and create activities and worksheets for each session they lead based on the material presented in the most recent lecture.

What are the benefits of working as a SI Leader?

Rewarding experience helping fellow TTU students

Professional experience for your resume

Be part of a supportive team

Learn by leading

Sharpen your public speaking skills

Gain valuable experience

Earn $9/hour with paid training

What SI Leaders have said?

“The job is incredibly rewarding”

“It makes me feel good that people count on me”

“I can help students be successful when challenged with the class”

“…Makes my understanding of the course material even greater”

“I love connecting with students and helping them”

“I get a sense of pride when students tell me I helped them understand the material”

What students have said about SI?

“SI reinforces what you are learning”

“SI prepared me for my exam and helped my confidence”

“My test score went up a letter grade”

“Learning is easier”

”seriously awesome”

How do I apply?

The application (available on our website at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/SI_Leaders.php) along with 2 letters of recommendation can be submitted via email or in person to HH80. For even more information, visit our website.