For individuals married for one year or more to a person of the opposite sex





Students, faculty, and staff at Texas Tech University are needed to help answer questions in a study about sexism and the division of household labor. The purpose of this study is to better understand how and why household labor is divided. If you agree to participate, you will be asked to respond to several questions. These questions will relate to your daily household activities, your personal beliefs regarding women and men, and your personal beliefs regarding sex.





Researchers are looking for individuals who meet ALL of the following criteria:





I am currently 18 years of age or older.

I am currently married to a person of the opposite sex.

I am currently married for one year or more.

I have lived in the United States at least since childhood.





If you are interested in participating in this internet-based research project, please click on the link below a (no password needed) or cut and paste the address. It will take 20-30 minutes to finish this survey.





https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6Gqr8nthpOC7rPn





If you have questions, please contact Katherine Gerst at katherine.gerst@ttu.edu or 586-246-1346, or Dr. Alan Reifman at alan.reifman@ttu.edu. You can also contact the Texas Tech University Institutional Review Board, which oversees the rights of research participants (806-742-3905).





The data gathered will be used to create information that will help family-studies researchers and professionals better understand couples and families. Participants can choose to be entered into the drawing for gift cards.





Thank you for your help!