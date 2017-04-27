The Fulbright U.S. Student Program provides 8-12 month grant funding for study or independent research abroad. Grants provide round-trip transportation, monthly room and board stipend, health coverage and possibly other expenses. Undergraduate students may apply during the fall of their senior year. Graduate students should not have earned a Ph.D. at time of application. All interested Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.*

Location: TLPDC 153 TTU Library Join us as Assistant Director, Andy Reiss, shares about this exciting opportunity. Mr. Reiss will be visiting from Washington, DC, and you do not want to miss this event! Please RSVP at nisf@ttu.edu. *For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/nisf/Scholarships/Fulbright.php. Posted:

