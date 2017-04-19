When the new music teacher's instruments go missing, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and more come to the rescue and discover instruments they never knew existed. Children learn that everyone can make and enjoy beautiful music together!

Tickets are on sale NOW through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock, www.selectaseatlubbock.com , 806-770-2000 and at all Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets.

Tickets are $23.25 and $28.50, with a limited number of $39.50 Gold Circle Seats and $72.00 Sunny Seats (includes service fees).

The Sunny Seats package features premium show seating and a pre-show Meet & Greet with two Sesame Street Live friends, including Elmo!