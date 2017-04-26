Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the dining locations or with Top Tier Catering starting in August! Apply now!



Advantages to working for Hospitality Services:

• Flexible schedule – we can work around your class schedule (you can work anytime between 6AM-2AM, 7 days a week)

• Holidays off (e.g. Winter Break, Spring Break)

• Competitive pay rates and fast advancement opportunities

• Training Pay raises

• No Social Security Tax withheld

• Discounted meals



Applying is easy!

1. Download an application online at hospitality.ttu.edu and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu OR

2. Apply in person at Hospitality Services at the Wiggins Complex. We have printed applications you can fill out by hand.

Please be sure to attach your fall 2017 class schedule with your application.



If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360