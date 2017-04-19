TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Waffles for Dinner at The Market!
Join The Market at Stangel/Murdough to enjoy Waffles for Dinner available daily from 4:30pm to 8pm.

Waffles Menu
  • Traditional Waffles with butter & syrup
  • Chicken & Waffles | hand-battered chicken breast with butter & syrup
  • Banana Split Waffles | banana waffles with strawberries, bananas, chocolate sauce & whipped cream
  • Red Velvet Waffles | red velvet waffles with cream cheese icing & chocolate chips
  • Candied Bacon
* waffles & menu availability subject to change

Time: 4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/19/2017

The Market at Stangel/Murdough

