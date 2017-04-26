



Waffles Menu

Traditional Waffles with butter & syrup

Chicken & Waffles | hand-battered chicken breast with butter & syrup

Banana Split Waffles | banana waffles with strawberries, bananas, chocolate sauce & whipped cream

Red Velvet Waffles | red velvet waffles with cream cheese icing & chocolate chips

Candied Bacon * waffles & menu availability subject to change



4/26/2017



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services



Event Information

Time: 4:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 4/26/2017



Location:

The Market at Stangel/Murdough



