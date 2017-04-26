|
Join The Market at Stangel/Murdough to enjoy Waffles for Dinner available daily from 4:30pm to 8pm.
Waffles Menu
* waffles & menu availability subject to change
- Traditional Waffles with butter & syrup
- Chicken & Waffles | hand-battered chicken breast with butter & syrup
- Banana Split Waffles | banana waffles with strawberries, bananas, chocolate sauce & whipped cream
- Red Velvet Waffles | red velvet waffles with cream cheese icing & chocolate chips
- Candied Bacon
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards.
|Posted:
4/26/2017
Originator:
Alan Cushman
Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu
Department:
Hospitality Services
Event Information
Time: 4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/26/2017
Location:
The Market at Stangel/Murdough
Categories