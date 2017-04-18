Description: We are looking for college students to participate in a study concerning their perceptions of stigma and the social consequences of obesity. The study involves participating in an interview that should take participants around 30 minutes to complete.





In exchange for participation in the study, you will be entered into a drawing for a $25 Amazon gift card. No personally identifiable information is required for participation in the study. Your survey will not be linked to your name in any way.





If interested, please e-mail Jonah Higginbotham at jonah.higginbotham@ttu.edu



